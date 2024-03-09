Why can’t Nigeria stop the kidnapping of schoolchildren?

About 300 schoolchildren are missing after the latest mass kidnapping in Nigeria.

It is every parent’s nightmare: the kidnapping of their children.

It happens all too often in Nigeria.

In the second mass abduction within a week, gunmen kidnapped what some reports say are about 300 school children.

Many viewers may remember the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram fighters 10 years ago.

Kidnappings remain common – with thousands of Nigerians seized in the past few years.

The government has promised to improve security, but the army is spread thin.

So why are the attacks still happening? And what needs to be done to make them stop?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Kemi Okenyodo – Founder and executive director, Partners West Africa

Bulama Bukarti, Senior fellow, Tony Blair Institute for Global change

Sadeeq Garba Shehu – Security and defence consultant