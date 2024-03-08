A State of the Union address or an early election campaign speech?

Joe Biden lashes out at Donald Trump, who will almost certainly be his election rival again in November.

The president of the United States has made his case for another four years in the White House in a State of the Union address that sounded more like a campaign speech.

Joe Biden touted his achievements and took aim at his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Polls are predicting a close race for the election in November.

And Biden will have to work hard to convince undecided voters.

He’ll also have to overcome divisions within the Democratic Party over his support for Israel and its war on Gaza.

So, is he doing enough to win over voters so far?

And will pro-Palestine Democrats make a difference at the ballot box?

Presenter: Jonah Hull

Guests:

Anish Mohanty – Communications director of Gen-Z for Change, a collective of Gen-Z activists who leverage the power of social media to drive progressive change

Julie Norman – Associate professor in politics and international relations, University College London

Steve Herman – Voice of America’s chief national correspondent, who has covered both the Trump and Biden administrations