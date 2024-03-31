Will ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israelis serve in the military?

The government is under growing pressure to end a decades-long exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

For generations, ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israelis have been exempt from military service. But a court order could soon change that.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a last-minute application to the Supreme Court for a ruling to be deferred for 30 days. And the controversy isn’t going anywhere.

Israel’s war on Gaza is fuelling a sense of urgency and anger among Israelis required to sign up.

So how much of a threat does this pose to Netanyahu’s coalition?

And would his government survive the fallout from such a change of policy?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Efraim Inbar – President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow at Chatham House specialising in Israeli and Middle East politics

Meron Rapoport – Editor of Hebrew-language news site Local Call