Will the ICJ’s latest orders help Palestinians under attack in Gaza?

Israel has ignored previous International Court of Justice rulings about its war on Gaza.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has told Israel to allow supplies into Gaza – saying famine is setting in.

But the court’s previous orders in the war have so far been ignored.

So what is the significance of this latest decision? And can it help Gaza’s population?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ardi Imseis – Professor of International Law at Queen’s University; author of, The United Nations and the Question of Palestine

Ahmed Abofoul – International lawyer and researcher for the Palestinian human rights group Al Haq

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent at Huffpost