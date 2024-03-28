Could Florida’s social media ban for children take hold elsewhere?

State’s governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, enacts the strictest measures yet in the United States.

A new law in Florida will restrict or ban children from social media.

Supporters say it gives minors much-needed protection.

But it is opposed by tech corporations, and free speech and privacy advocates.

So what are the arguments for and against?

And what is the rest of the world doing?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Hannah Oertel – Founder of Delay Smartphones, a UK campaign to protect children from the dangers of smartphones

Nirali Bhatia – Cyber psychologist and founder of an anti-cyberbullying campaign in India

Noeline Blackwell – Online safety coordinator of the Irish charity Children’s Rights Alliance