What are the implications of the UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire motion?

United States abstains from vote but does not use veto, allowing resolution to pass.

Israel has reacted with fury after the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States abstained and didn’t use its veto.

What does the resolution mean for the Palestinians, Israel and its allies?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Diana Buttu – Former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization

Gideon Levy – Columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz

Chris Hedges – Former Middle East bureau chief for the New York Times