Video Duration 28 minutes 20 seconds
Why has Vietnam’s president resigned after just a year?
Vo Van Thuong is the latest high-profile figure to resign amid a corruption crackdown.
Vietnam’s president has resigned after only a year in office.
Vo Van Thuong is the latest high-profile figure to resign amid a corruption crackdown in a country important to both China and the West.
So, why has he gone?
And what are the international implications?
Presenter: Rob Matheson
Guests:
Hai Hong Nguyen – Senior lecturer at VinUniversity in Hanoi
Carlyle Thayer – Professor emeritus at the University of New South Wales – Canberra
Nguyen Khac Giang – Visiting Fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a think tank in Singapore
Published On 21 Mar 2024