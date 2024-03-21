Why has Vietnam’s president resigned after just a year?

Vo Van Thuong is the latest high-profile figure to resign amid a corruption crackdown.

Vietnam’s president has resigned after only a year in office.

Vo Van Thuong is the latest high-profile figure to resign amid a corruption crackdown in a country important to both China and the West.

So, why has he gone?

And what are the international implications?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Hai Hong Nguyen – Senior lecturer at VinUniversity in Hanoi

Carlyle Thayer – Professor emeritus at the University of New South Wales – Canberra

Nguyen Khac Giang – Visiting Fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a think tank in Singapore