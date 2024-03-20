Who is arming Israel’s war on Gaza?

Weapons manufacturers could face legal scrutiny for supplying Israel.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed at least 31,923 Palestinians, has relied mostly on Western arms and technology.

Which producers are supplying Israel with arms? And could there be legal consequences?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests: Sarah Yager – Washington director of Human Rights Watch

Wendela de Vries – Co-founder of Stop Wapenhandel, an independent Dutch campaign opposed to the arms trade

Brian Finucane – Senior adviser to the US at the International Crisis Group in Washington, DC