How can Israel’s war on Gaza be allowed to continue?

Starvation and disease pose imminent dangers.

As Israel’s brutal war on Gaza continues, the 2.3 million residents of the besieged Palestinian territory face the imminent risk of famine.

More than 31,800 people have been killed and 74,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7.

The wounded rely on a health system that’s either destroyed or under attack by Israeli forces.

What can bring Gaza’s suffering to an end?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Fidaa Al-Araj – Oxfam aid worker in Gaza

Arwa Mhanna – Middle East senior adviser for advocacy and policy, Mercy Corps aid agency

Francesca Albanese – United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory

Sam Rose – Director of planning for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)