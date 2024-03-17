Could Haiti be on the brink of collapse?

Gangs control the capital, aid is blocked, and a political transition has stalled.

People in Haiti are bracing for more violence, weeks after powerful gangs launched an offensive to topple the government.

Food is running out, essential goods are in short supply and nothing is coming in or out of the capital.

The United Nations is warning that more than one million people are on the brink of famine.

There’s essentially no government in place, and plans to establish a transitional governing council have caused disputes and controversy.

So, how can Haiti overcome this crisis? Is foreign involvement helping or is it fuelling instability?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jean Eddy Saint Paul – Founding director of the City University of New York’s Haitian Studies Institute and a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College

Emmanuela Douyon – Executive director of Haitian think-tank Policite and social justice activist

John Packer – Director of Human Rights Research and Education Centre at Ottawa University; has advised the UN in numerous peace processes around the world, including in Haiti