Will the United States ban TikTok?

The House passes a bill that could make the Chinese platform unavailable in the country.

The future of TikTok is at risk in the United States – with a possible ban being considered in Washington.

The popular video-sharing app is used by millions of Americans every day, and is owned by a Chinese company.

Republicans and Democrats say there is nothing stopping China from using its data to alter algorithms and influence voters in an election year.

Critics say that is nonsense and a clear violation of freedom of speech.

If the bill is passed by the Senate, President Joe Biden says he will sign it into law.

But that vote could stall, especially as legal challenges are likely to follow.

Under the bill, the company must sell its assets – but to whom and under what conditions?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Professor Sarah Kreps – Founder and director of the Technology Policy Institute at Cornell University and the author of the book, Social Media and International Relations

Don Horan – Then-acting executive deputy chief information officer for New York when the state banned TikTok on all state-issued phones used by executive agency employees

Chung Ching Kwong – Senior analyst with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China