How does US intelligence disagree with Israel on Gaza?
Spy agencies say Hamas and its tunnel network will not be destroyed.
In its annual threat report, the United States’ intelligence community has concluded that Hamas cannot be destroyed.
The group’s elimination is a core aim of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s merciless onslaught in Gaza.
So why is the US continuing to arm Israel, to fight a war it doesn’t believe can be won?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Glenn Carle – Served for more than 20 years in the clandestine services of the CIA and is now a US national security and foreign policy specialist
Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the UK think-tank Chatham House
Tamer Qarmout – Assistant professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and a specialist in conflict resolution and international aid