Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
Should Ukraine start talks to end Russia’s war – or fight on?
Kyiv rebuffs Pope Francis’s call for negotiations and suggestion Ukraine should raise ‘white flag’.
Pope Francis says Ukraine should consider raising the “white flag” and talks should begin to bring an end to Russia’s war – in comments rejected by Kyiv but welcomed in Moscow.
The war, which has cost thousands of lives, continues with little movement on the battlefield by either side.
Should Ukraine talk – or fight on?
Presenter: Jonah Hull
Guests:
Volodymyr Yermolenko – chief editor of Ukraine World
Pavel Felgenhauer – independent Russian foreign policy analyst in Moscow
Patrick Bury – defence and security analyst, senior lecturer at the University of Bath
Published On 11 Mar 2024