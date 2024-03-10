Are US and EU plans to send supplies to Gaza credible?

Famine looms in parts of Gaza as Israel’s war on the beseiged territory enters its sixth month.

As many Palestinians in Gaza face starvation from Israel’s war and siege, the United States and European Union have revealed plans to send aid supplies.

The US and some EU members have also supplied weapons to Israel.

Will their new initiatives help Gaza?

Or are they just a PR exercise for US President Joe Biden and his European allies?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mansour Shouman – Aid activist who was in Gaza from October until February

Dr Mads Gilbert – Professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromso, with extensive experience of working in Gaza

Marwan Bishara – Al Jazeera senior political analyst