Why is Israel competing in European sport and Eurovision despite Gaza war?

European organisations have no plan to ban Israel, unlike swift action that was taken against Russia.

European organisations have no plans to ban Israel from events such as the UEFA football championships and Eurovision song contest, despite its war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, swift action was taken against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

So, why does Israel compete in Europe? And why are European organisations defending its continued participation?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Andrew Feinstein – Writer and campaigner who served as an MP under former South African President Nelson Mandela

Omar Barghouti – Co-founder of the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement and founding member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel

Chris Rose – Director of Amos Trust, a creative human rights organisation that has a long history of campaigning for Palestinian rights