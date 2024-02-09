Why is Israel competing in European sport and Eurovision despite Gaza war?
European organisations have no plan to ban Israel, unlike swift action that was taken against Russia.
European organisations have no plans to ban Israel from events such as the UEFA football championships and Eurovision song contest, despite its war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, swift action was taken against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Demands for Canada to stop supplying weapons to Israel grow louder
The way forward for Palestine: A call for international protection
Former director of Israel’s Mossad on civilian deaths in Gaza
So, why does Israel compete in Europe? And why are European organisations defending its continued participation?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Andrew Feinstein – Writer and campaigner who served as an MP under former South African President Nelson Mandela
Omar Barghouti – Co-founder of the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement and founding member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel
Chris Rose – Director of Amos Trust, a creative human rights organisation that has a long history of campaigning for Palestinian rights