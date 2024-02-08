What next for Gaza and the talks to end the war?

International negotiations continue on a possible ceasefire.

Talks are under way about a possible ceasefire in Gaza – while Israel is still bombing much of the besieged territory after rejecting a Hamas offer for a lengthy pause.

So what next? And when will respite come for millions of Palestinians suffering from months of bombardment?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US-Middle East Project and a former peace negotiator for Israel

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost