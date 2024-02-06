Who should step in to end the humanitarian crisis in Sudan?

War has forced millions from their homes and to the brink of starvation.

The war in Sudan has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than nine months of fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has pushed almost five million people to the brink of starvation.

The World Food Programme says the number of Sudanese going hungry has doubled since the violence began in April.

Insecurity and restricted access have made aid agencies’ operations nearly impossible.

Humanitarian organisations are appealing to the international community to increase their funding – and not forget about Sudan as other wars dominate the world’s attention.

So, what can be done to ease the suffering of the Sudanese people?

Presenter: Tom McRrae

Guests:

Hajooj Kuka – Spokesperson for Emergency Response Rooms, a youth-led volunteer network delivering aid in Sudan.

Raga Makawi – Editor of African Arguments, a pan-African online news platform.

William Carter – Sudan country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council.