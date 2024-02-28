Is the West’s military support enough for Kyiv?

Russia is making gains in the war with Ukraine, and the West is considering its response.

The war in Ukraine has raged for more than two years.

Western allies are in talks over boosting their support to Kyiv in the hope of turning the tide against Russia.

But direct intervention has been off the table – until now.

French President Emmanuel Macron has floated the idea of more direct involvement, perhaps even putting troops on the ground.

Could Western powers ever unite behind a move like this? How would Russia react?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Oana Lungescu – distinguished fellow at the Royal United Services Institute

Alexander Clackson – founder of Global Political Insight