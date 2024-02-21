Can Israel be stopped from using starvation as a weapon of war?

The World Food Programme suspends aid deliveries in northern Gaza.

The United Nations food agency is halting aid deliveries to northern Gaza because it’s too dangerous.

It says the decision wasn’t taken lightly, and it knows more people risk dying of hunger.

But it is adamant that conditions need to improve and the safety of its teams must be guaranteed.

The move leaves hundreds of thousands of Palestinians facing possible famine.

How bad is the situation in northern Gaza? Is Israel’s offensive a war of starvation?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Shaina Low – Communications adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Palestine

Nebal Farsakh – Spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society

Sara Pantuliano – Chief Executive of ODI, a humanitarian policy think-tank