Could the island of Ireland unite or will the UK stay intact?

Former IRA political wing Sinn Fein is now largest party in Stormont Assembly.

A standoff that has frozen politics in Northern Ireland for two years is over.

Pro-British unionists are to take their seats in the regional parliament where the biggest party is Sinn Fein.

But its goal is Irish unity.

So, could that happen? Or will the United Kingdom remain intact?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Danny Morrison – Author who formerly served as the national director of publicity for the Sinn Fein party in the 1980s

Mark Devenport – Independent journalist and author

Deirdre Heenan – Professor of social policy at Ulster University and a former member of the Irish Council of State