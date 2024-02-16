How likely is a regional conflict in the Middle East?

Israel has ramped up attacks in Lebanon – and Hezbollah has promised to retaliate.

The Israeli military has been exchanging almost daily fire with Lebanese group Hezbollah since the war on Gaza began on October 7.

Hezbollah says it is acting in solidarity with its ally in Gaza, Hamas, and that it will continue attacks as long as Israel bombards the besieged Palestinian strip.

This week, Israeli attacks killed 10 civilians – including children – in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has promised to retaliate.

Both sides say they are not looking for all-out war, but increasingly, attacks are happening far beyond the border area.

So what does each party want to achieve?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst who has covered conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa for more than 35 years

Hala Jaber – Award-winning journalist and author of the book, Hezbollah: Born With A Vengeance

Gilbert Achcar – Professor of development studies and international relations at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies