Is the starvation of civilians being used by Israel as a weapon of war?
Palestinians in Gaza are living in famine-like conditions because of the shortage of humanitarian aid.
The United Nations has warned that hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are on the brink of starvation.
About two million Palestinians are facing acute levels of hunger after many of them lost their homes and livelihoods.
Desperate people, unable to feed themselves or their children, are living in famine-like conditions, some resorting to eating animal feed and weeds to survive.
Is the strangling of food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies being used as collective punishment by the Israeli government?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Fidaa Al Araj – Food security and livelihood co-ordinator, Oxfam
Donatella Rovera – Senior crisis response adviser, Amnesty International
Dr Omar Abdel Mannan – Paediatric neurologist who co-founded the doctors’ help group, Health Workers of Palestine