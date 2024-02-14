Does diplomacy stand a chance in Israel’s war on Gaza?
The Israeli military is threatening a ground offensive in Rafah at the southernmost tip of Gaza.
Humanitarian organisations have warned of a catastrophe if it goes ahead.
Behind the scenes, mediators are still trying to broker a ceasefire.
The possible ground offensive into Rafah has raised the stakes at the negotiations, which resumed this week.
So what would it take for Hamas and Israel to reach a truce?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Robert Geist Pinfold – lecturer on peace and security at Durham University with expertise on the Israeli military
Hafsa Halawa – independent political consultant who focuses on the Middle East, North Africa and the Horn of Africa
Omar Rahman – fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs