Does diplomacy stand a chance in Israel’s war on Gaza?

Israel is threatening a ground offensive in Rafah, the last place of relative safety in southern Gaza.

Humanitarian organisations have warned of a catastrophe if it goes ahead.

Behind the scenes, mediators are still trying to broker a ceasefire.

The possible ground offensive into Rafah has raised the stakes at the negotiations, which resumed this week.

So what would it take for Hamas and Israel to reach a truce?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Robert Geist Pinfold – lecturer on peace and security at Durham University with expertise on the Israeli military

Hafsa Halawa – independent political consultant who focuses on the Middle East, North Africa and the Horn of Africa

Omar Rahman – fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs