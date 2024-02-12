Is Israel obstructing aid deliveries to Gaza?

The UN warns that Palestinians are on the brink of starvation.

The United Nations has warned that Gaza is on the verge of famine while Israel has been accused of preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA), the main UN agency operating in Gaza, has warned that it may be forced to stop all its operations unless donor nations that suspended funding resume their contributions.

This comes just weeks after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to allow “urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance” into the strip.

What can be done to force Israel to comply with the order?

