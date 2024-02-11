Is Israel in breach of the ruling by the International Court of Justice?

The military offensive in Gaza has persisted despite a United Nations court order to end plausible acts of genocide.

The United Nations’ top court has ordered Israel to prevent and punish actions that could lead to or incite genocide in Gaza.

But in the weeks that followed this ruling, Israeli forces have continued the devastating assault on Gaza.

Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening a possible ground offensive in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population has fled to seek shelter. Palestinians are trapped, with nowhere to go.

So, what can be done to end the Israeli assault?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Yousef Hammash – advocacy officer for the Norwegian Refugee Council

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor of Jadaliyya, an online news website, and non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Neve Gordon – Professor of international law and human rights at Queen Mary University of London