Video Duration 27 minutes 40 seconds
Inside Story

Who’s going to lead Pakistan’s next government after inconclusive election?

Imran Khan-linked independents win most seats after PTI party banned.

The results of Pakistan’s general election are inconclusive – with rival former prime ministers, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, claiming victory.

Horsetrading between different parties will now follow to form the next government.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

So who is likely to lead Pakistan next? And what does the outcome mean for a country with deep political divisions and serious economic problems?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Zulfi Bukhari – Sdviser on international media and relations to Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI)

Farzana Shaikh – Associate fellow at the Asia Pacific Programme at the Chatham House think tank

Haider Zaman Qureshi – Member of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

By Inside Story
Published On 10 Feb 2024