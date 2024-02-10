Who’s going to lead Pakistan’s next government after inconclusive election?
Imran Khan-linked independents win most seats after PTI party banned.
The results of Pakistan’s general election are inconclusive – with rival former prime ministers, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, claiming victory.
Horsetrading between different parties will now follow to form the next government.
So who is likely to lead Pakistan next? And what does the outcome mean for a country with deep political divisions and serious economic problems?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Zulfi Bukhari – Sdviser on international media and relations to Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI)
Farzana Shaikh – Associate fellow at the Asia Pacific Programme at the Chatham House think tank
Haider Zaman Qureshi – Member of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)