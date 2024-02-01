Could today’s global conflicts bring World War III closer?

Global wars are raging with major powers in the East and West often arming opposing sides.

Wars are raging around the world, and many conflicts are pitting East against West, as each side supplies arms to countries they support.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has been accused of weakness – paralysed by vetoes held by the major powers.

So, could these global conflicts bring us closer to World War III?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Chris Hedges – former Middle East Bureau chief for the New York Times

Scott Lucas – professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin

Huiyao Henry Wang – founder and president, Center for China and Globalization