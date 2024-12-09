Video Duration 28 minutes 15 seconds
What are Israel’s plans in Syria?
Israel moves to seize more Syrian land near the Golan Heights after opposition forces topple former President Bashar al-Assad.
As former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government falls, Israel seizes more territory in Syria’s Golan Heights.
That move tears up a 50-year-old ceasefire agreement.
But Israeli far-right ministers say their country’s borders should extend further – to Damascus.
So what are Israel’s plans in Syria?
Presenter:
Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Robert Geist Pinfold – lecturer in international peace and security at Durham University
Akiva Eldar – political analyst and veteran journalist
Salma Daoudi – Syria researcher and policy analyst, and non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy
Published On 9 Dec 2024