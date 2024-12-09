Israel moves to seize more Syrian land near the Golan Heights after opposition forces topple former President Bashar al-Assad.

As former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government falls, Israel seizes more territory in Syria’s Golan Heights.

That move tears up a 50-year-old ceasefire agreement.

But Israeli far-right ministers say their country’s borders should extend further – to Damascus.

So what are Israel’s plans in Syria?

Presenter:

Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Robert Geist Pinfold – lecturer in international peace and security at Durham University

Akiva Eldar – political analyst and veteran journalist

Salma Daoudi – Syria researcher and policy analyst, and non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy