Will South Korea survive the biggest challenge to its democracy in decades?

South Korea’s reputation as a stable democracy faced a serious threat on Tuesday night when President Yoon Suk-yeol shocked the nation – and much of the world – by declaring martial law.

He was forced to withdraw his decree hours later, after it was overwhelmingly rejected by members of parliament.

President Yoon now faces an impeachment motion and is under pressure to step down – both from his own party and trade unions.

What prompted the South Korean leader to declare martial law?

And how will the Asian economic powerhouse deal with this extraordinary challenge to its democracy?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Natalia Slavney – Research analyst, Korea Program

BJ Kim – Professor of international studies at Hankuk University

Darcie Draudt-Vejares – Fellow of Korean studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace