What’s behind Israel’s siege of north Gaza and is Gaza City next?

Israel carries out hospital attacks in northern Gaza and Gaza City.

Aid groups are warning Israel is in the late stages of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza.

Only 12 trucks have managed to distribute aid, to desperate Palestinians there in nearly three months.

Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north has been stormed and bombed by Israeli forces.

On Sunday, air strikes targeted al-Wafa and al-Ahli hospitals in the northern Gaza City.

So, is Israel’s strategy in the north: starve or surrender? And is Gaza city next?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Amjad Shawa – Director of the Palestinian NGOs Network

Dr Mads Gilbert – Emergency medicine doctor and senior consultant at the University Hospital of North Norway

James Moran – Former EU Ambassador to Egypt and Jordan