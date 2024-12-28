Video Duration 29 minutes 00 seconds
How serious are the implications of South Korea’s political crisis?
Two presidents have been impeached in a month and their replacement is under pressure.
The political crisis in South Korea is deepening.
Two presidents have been impeached within weeks, and their stand-in replacement has come under immediate pressure. The instability is creating serious concern internationally.
So what has gone wrong – and what’s next?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Youngshik Bong – Research fellow at Yonsei University Institute for North Korean Studies
Jeeyang Rhee Baum – Adjunct fellow in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School
In-Bum Chun – Retired South Korean army lieutenant-general
Published On 28 Dec 2024