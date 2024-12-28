How serious are the implications of South Korea’s political crisis?

Two presidents have been impeached in a month and their replacement is under pressure.

The political crisis in South Korea is deepening.

Two presidents have been impeached within weeks, and their stand-in replacement has come under immediate pressure. The instability is creating serious concern internationally.

So what has gone wrong – and what’s next?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Youngshik Bong – Research fellow at Yonsei University Institute for North Korean Studies

Jeeyang Rhee Baum – Adjunct fellow in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School

In-Bum Chun – Retired South Korean army lieutenant-general