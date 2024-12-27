What are the implications of the latest Israeli attacks on Yemen?

More targets bombed in Yemen; another missile fired at Tel Aviv.

Israel bombed Yemen yet again, hitting the main airport and port city. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned there is more to come.

In response, another Houthi missile was fired at Tel Aviv.

So, how dangerous are these escalating hostilities?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mustapha Noman – Former Yemeni deputy foreign minister

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli cabinet minister

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst and Middle East specialist

Hussain al-Bukhaiti – Pro-Houthi journalist and political commentator