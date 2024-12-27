Video Duration 29 minutes 15 seconds
What are the implications of the latest Israeli attacks on Yemen?
More targets bombed in Yemen; another missile fired at Tel Aviv.
Israel bombed Yemen yet again, hitting the main airport and port city. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned there is more to come.
In response, another Houthi missile was fired at Tel Aviv.
So, how dangerous are these escalating hostilities?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Mustapha Noman – Former Yemeni deputy foreign minister
Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli cabinet minister
Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst and Middle East specialist
Hussain al-Bukhaiti – Pro-Houthi journalist and political commentator
Published On 27 Dec 2024