Is Israel using starvation as a war tactic in Gaza?

Warnings of an imminent risk of famine are rising in parts of Gaza.

That’s due to Israel’s attacks and blocking of humanitarian aid and food supplies.

Malnutrition is affecting many people – in particular children, with long-term risks to their health.

Is Israel using starvation as a weapon of war?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Arwa Damon – Founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance

Neve Gordon – Professor of international law at Queen Mary University of London