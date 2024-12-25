Video Duration 27 minutes 05 seconds
Why have protests continued for weeks in Mozambique?
Hundreds shot, thousands arrested in crackdown since disputed presidential election in October.
More than 150 people were killed in protests in Mozambique.
Demonstrators claim a presidential election in October was rigged.
The winner from the governing Frelimo party, Daniel Chapo, is calling for calm and a national dialogue.
The runner-up, Venacio Mondlane of the Podemos party, is in exile and wants more protests.
So what is driving this continuing unrest?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Fredson Guilengue – Senior programme manager at Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung, an organisation focused on social justice in Johannesburg
Helder Mendonca – Politician with the opposition party PODEMOS in Mozambique
