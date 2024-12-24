Could ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina be extradited from India?

Formal extradition request sent by Dhaka for her return to face trial.

Bangladesh wants India to extradite its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity, among others.

She fled in August after a popular uprising ended her 15-year rule.

What are the chances she will face justice back home?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Sohela Nazneen – Senior research fellow at the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex

Sreeradha Datta – Professor of international affairs at O P Jindal Global University, India

Shireen Huq – Co-founder of Naripokkho which advocates for women’s rights in Bangladesh