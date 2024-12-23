Why is the UK denying treatment to children from Gaza?

The UK denies entry to a four-year-old amputee to receive treatment.

Fifty British MPs have called for children from Gaza to receive medical care in the United Kingdom.

It was prompted by the UK’s denial of treatment to a four-year-old Palestinian boy who lost both his legs in an Israeli attack.

British hospitals have treated children from Ukraine. So, what’s behind the UK’s decision to deny treatment?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Dr Victoria Rose – Plastic surgeon who has been on recent medical missions to hospitals in Gaza

Dr Mads Gilbert – Doctor specialising in emergency medicine, who has worked in Palestinian healthcare in Gaza for more than 30 years

Jeremy Corbyn – Independent member of British parliament and former leader of the UK Labour Party