Video Duration 27 minutes 45 seconds
Is the US willing to take action against foreign powers fuelling Sudan war?
The conflict in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 12 million.
US President Joe Biden is pushing for a ceasefire.
But what can he realistically achieve in the time before Donald Trump takes office on January 20?
And is the US willing to take decisive action against foreign powers fuelling the conflict?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Dallia Abdelmoniem – Sudanese political analyst and commentator
Alex de Waal – executive director of the World Peace Foundation
Kholood Khair – founding director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank formerly based in Khartoum
Published On 21 Dec 2024