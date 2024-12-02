How are powers involved in Syria reacting to the opposition offensive?

Advances by opposition fighters raise questions over how Russia, Iran, Turkiye, Arab states and the US will respond.

In Syria’s war, Russia, Iran, Turkiye, the United States and Arab states are all backing different factions.

After a years-long deadlock, a swift opposition offensive has ushered in a new phase in the conflict.

So how will these powers react?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Omer Ozkizilcik – director of Turkish studies at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies in Ankara, who focuses on the Syrian war.

Hassan Ahmadian – professor at the University of Tehran who specialises in Iranian foreign policy.

Vyacheslav Matuzov – former Russian diplomat and chairman of the Russian Society of Friendship with Arab Countries in Moscow.