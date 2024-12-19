Video Duration 25 minutes 33 seconds
Why is Apple being sued by the Democratic Republic of the Congo?
Tech giant accused of using illegally mined metals in iPhones and other products sold globally.
The world’s most valuable company – Apple – is being sued by the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The tech giant has been accused of using illegally mined minerals in products like iPhones.
Apple denies the claim.
What is behind this legal action?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Robert Amsterdam – International lawyer representing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in this case
Alain Uaykani – Journalist who has covered the conflict for more than 15 years
Gregory Mthembu-Salter – Consultant who specialises in natural resource governance and served on the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Published On 19 Dec 2024