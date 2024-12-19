Why is Apple being sued by the Democratic Republic of the Congo?

Tech giant accused of using illegally mined metals in iPhones and other products sold globally.

The world’s most valuable company – Apple – is being sued by the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The tech giant has been accused of using illegally mined minerals in products like iPhones.

Apple denies the claim.

What is behind this legal action?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Robert Amsterdam – International lawyer representing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in this case

Alain Uaykani – Journalist who has covered the conflict for more than 15 years

Gregory Mthembu-Salter – Consultant who specialises in natural resource governance and served on the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo