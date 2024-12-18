Are Russian and Ukrainian tactics being shaped by return of Donald Trump?

Russian general assassinated in Moscow in sophisticated Ukrainian operation.

A Russian general has been assassinated by Ukraine in Moscow.

Kyiv accused him of using chemical weapons on the battlefield.

The attack comes as Russian forces are gaining more ground in Ukraine, and the US President-elect Donald Trump is calling for the war to end.

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute and a member of the Valdai Club, a Russian think tank

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent defence and military analyst

Oleksiy Melnyk – Co-director of the Razukov Centre, a Ukrainian public policy research institute