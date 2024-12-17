What’s at stake in Germany’s election at home and internationally?

Poll in February triggered after Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote.

Germany faces an early election following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government.

Europe’s biggest economy is in trouble and there are also deep political divisions.

So what is of most concern to voters?

And why is the outcome so important internationally?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Ulrich Brueckner – Professor of European studies at Stanford University in Berlin

Suzanne Lynch – Chief Brussels correspondent at Politico

Mujtaba Rahman – Managing director for Europe at the Eurasia Group