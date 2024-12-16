Video Duration 28 minutes 45 seconds
Why is Israel shutting down its embassy in Ireland?
Ireland, which has recognised the State of Palestine, says it stands for human rights and international law.
Israel is shutting down its embassy in the Republic of Ireland, accusing the government in Dublin of pursuing “anti-Israel” policies.
Dublin has strongly opposed the war on Gaza and recognised the State of Palestine.
But the Irish government has rejected Israel’s accusations and said that it stands for human rights and international law.
So, what’s behind Israel’s move, and why now?
Presenter:
Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Micheal Mac Donncha – a Dublin City councillor with the Sinn Fein party
Alon Pinkas – a former Israeli diplomat and writer
Zoe Lawlor – chairperson of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign
