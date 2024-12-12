Will Biden administration’s final push for a ceasefire in Gaza succeed?

Two top US diplomats travel to the Middle East to push negotiations to end Israel’s war on Gaza.

Efforts to end Israel’s assault on Gaza are picking up pace again, a month after they stalled.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are both in the Middle East to drive the negotiations.

And Qatar has resumed its mediation along with other stakeholders to try and halt Israeli bombardment and seek a deal on swapping captives and prisoners.

What is behind this push for peace in the final days of the Biden administration?

How have conditions changed to facilitate these discussions? And is a ceasefire and exchange of captives possible?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst, International Crisis Group

Menachem Klein – Former negotiator and adviser to Israeli foreign minister

Omar Rehman – Fellow, Middle East Council on Global Affairs