Will the status of Syrian refugees in Europe change?

Several European countries pause Syrian asylum requests days after the al-Assad dynasty collapsed.

More than a million Syrians have sought asylum in Europe in the past 13 years.

But the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad is raising questions about the future of about 100,000 refugees.

At least eight nations have frozen Syrian asylum applications.

What triggered the decisions? Do European governments believe Syria is safe for refugees to return?

And if they do choose to go home, what lies ahead?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Louise Calvey – Executive director of refugee rights charity Asylum Matters

Bushra Alzoubi – Syrian refugee and human rights activist

Daniel Sohege – Specialist in international refugee law and protection