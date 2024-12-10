How can Syria be rebuilt and who will pay?

Years of war and sanctions have left much of the country in ruins.

Foreign funding is essential, along with political stability so work vital to the country’s future can begin.

So how can this be achieved? And who will pay?

Presenter:

Nick Clark

Guests:

Sinan Hatahet – Non-resident fellow with the Syria Project at the Atlantic Council

Tamer Qarmout – Associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Fadi Dayoub – Executive director of the Syrian NGO Local Development and Small Projects Support