What’s next for Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and his allies?

A surprise rebel offensive surges onwards after taking control of the city of Aleppo.

A lightning offensive by opposition fighters in Syria is sweeping ahead after Aleppo has fallen.

President Bashar al-Assad said they will be defeated despite little resistance from his forces.

So what is next for Syria and the other countries involved in the war?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi – research fellow at the Middle East Forum

Fuad Sayed Issa – founder of the Violet Aid Organization

Ranj Alaaldin – fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Erbil, Iraq